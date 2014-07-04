HONG KONG, July 4 China shares slipped from
two-week highs on Friday as investors took profit on recent
outperformers, though solid gains by property counters kept the
losses small.
The Shanghai Composite Index, which rose the first
four days of the week, inched down 0.2 percent to 2,059.37
points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings was off 0.1 percent.
The indexes were up 1.1 and 1.3 percent for the week, their
second straight weekly gain.
Shipping and port stocks, standout gainers earlier this
week, were badly hit. Dalian Port PDA and Rizhao
Port plunged 10 and 9.4 percent, respectively, while
China Shipping Container Lines shed 3.4 percent.
Property giant China Vanke was the top CSI300
boost, climbing 3.9 percent in Shenzhen, while Poly Real Estate
Group rose 1.8 percent in Shanghai.
In a note dated on Thursday, Barclays attributed the
sector's recent strong performance to an easier policy
environment across most cities and better sales in June.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)