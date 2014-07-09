HONG KONG, July 9 China shares had their biggest
fall in three weeks on Wednesday, with tech firms leading losses
following a tumble overnight in U.S. markets.
China's consumer price inflation cooled slightly more than
expected in June, data showed on Wednesday, pointing to
lingering weakness in the world's second-largest economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.2 percent
at 2,038.61 points while the CSI300 of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 1.5 percent. Both
had their biggest daily loss since June 19 after closing at
their three-week highs on Tuesday.
Top CSI300 percentage loser was Iflytek, which
dived 8.1 percent. DHC Software slumped 5.0 percent
to a 1-1/2-month low.
China's trade data is expected on Thursday. Exports are
forecast to rise 10.6 percent in June from a year ago, faster
than May's 7 percent expansion and the best showing in five
months.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)