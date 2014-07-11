HONG KONG, July 11 China shares edged up on
Friday, lifted by solid gains for carmakers and property
developers, which investors expect to benefit from policy
changes.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent at
2,046.96 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.2 percent.
On the week, the two indexes were down 0.6 and 1.4 percent,
respectively, their first weekly loss in three.
China Vanke, the country's largest residential
property developer, gained 1.4 percent, the top CSI300 boost.
Poly Real Estate rose 2.6 percent.
On Thursday, Jinan in eastern Shandong province removed
restrictions on home purchases, sparking hopes more cities will
follow suit.
Auto stocks also outperformed, help by a tax exemption on
green cars announced by the State Council on Wednesday.
Chongqing Changan Automobile climbed
4.5 percent to a record high and SAIC Motor Corp
added 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)