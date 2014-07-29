HONG KONG, July 29 China shares finished at their highest this year on Tuesday, with turnover strong as investor confidence improved after recent encouraging data and growth-friendly policies.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.2 percent at 2,183.19 points, extending its winning streak to six days, the longest since August 2013.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.3 percent, in its eighth daily gain in a row.

Top index boost Bank of Communications spiked another 6.6 percent following a 9.9 percent jump the previous day. The country's fifth-largest lender said late on Monday it was studying a plan to sell stakes to private investors under a government reform aimed at letting private capital play a bigger role in the economy.

Among the biggest drags on the CSI300, Kweichow Moutai shed 1.9 percent and Wuliangye Yibin lost 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)