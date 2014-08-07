HONG KONG Aug 7 China shares posted their
biggest daily loss in 1-1/2 months on Thursday, as large-cap
stocks from banking to energy extended a retreat from recent
highs.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.3 percent
at 2,187.67 points, while the CSI300 of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings declined 1.5 percent, in
their worst day since June 19.
Both stretched their losing streak to three days, the
longest also since June 19.
PetroChina was the top index drag in Shanghai
for a second day, shedding 1.5 percent. Inner Mongolia Yili
Industrial Group sank 3.1 percent in its worst day
in two months.
Inner Mongolia BaoTou Steel Union jumped the
maximum allowed 10 percent limit after the company announced
dividend plans late on Wednesday.
Other steel producers were also stronger. Fushun Special
Steel soared 9.1 percent.
China is set to release July trade data on Friday, with
exports likely to grow 7.5 percent from a year earlier and
import growth seen slowing to 3.0 percent from 5.5 percent in
June.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)