HONG KONG Aug 12 China shares edged lower on
Tuesday, as cautious investors awaited more July data for fresh
clues on how well the world's second largest economy is faring.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent
from its eight-month closing high on Monday and ended at
2,221.59 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings eased 0.4 percent.
Yonghui Superstores was the top index boost in
Shanghai, soaring the maximum allowed 10 percent on a
share-purchase plan by a unit of Dairy Farm International
Holdings Ltd.
Tech shares outperformed, as analysts said some investors
are going back to growth stocks in search of higher returns.
Beijing Teamsun Technology jumped the daily
limit of 10 percent and Yonyou Software 6.1 percent,
lifted by expanding efforts by the Chinese government to limit
use of foreign technology.
China is due to release urban investment, industrial output
and retail sales figures on Wednesday, while data on monthly
money supply and loan growth will also come out this week.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)