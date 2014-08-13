HONG KONG Aug 13 China shares surrendered most
early gains and ended flat on Wednesday after disappointing
economic data sparked worry a recovery may be at risk despite
government efforts to shore up growth.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings ended the day up 0.1 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index was also up 0.1
percent, at 2,222.88 points. The benchmark index rose 0.4
percent to an 8-month high in early trade, but then fell to be
down as much as 0.9 percent after central bank data showed the
amount of money flowing into China's economy slowed to the
lowest level in nearly six years in July.
Figures on fixed-asset investment and retail sales, released
after the lunch break, also missed forecasts.
Chinese banks were broadly weaker, with Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China down 0.6 percent and Bank
of Communications off 0.9 percent.
The makers of China's fiery liquor baijiu bucked the trend
and posted solid gains on hopes sales would jump with the
Mid-Autumn Festival nearing.
Jiugui Liquor soared the maximum allowed 10
percent, while Anhui Gujing Distillery climbed 4.3
percent
