SHANGHAI Aug 15 Shanghai shares rose 0.9
percent to an 8-month high on Friday, supported by a rebound in
large-cap shares and some solar companies after Beijing said it
will halt imports of processed polysilicon.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.9 percent at
2,226.73 points. It rose 1.5 percent this week.
The CSI300 of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings was up 1.1 percent for the day and 1.3 percent
this week.
Blue-chip shares, including brokerages and insurance
companies, were the biggest index supporters on Friday. Ping An
Insurance (Group) Company of China advanced 1.6
percent and Guo Yuan Securities Company Limited
jumped by the 10 percent daily limit.
On the news that China will halt imports of processed
polysilicon on Sept. 1, Jiangsu Huasheng Tianlong Photoelectric
rose 6.2 percent.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)