HONG KONG Aug 22 China shares produced a sixth
straight weekly gain - the longest such streak since March 2012
- though extending it will be challenging given fresh concern
about the pace of Chinese economic growth.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent on
Friday to end at 2,240.81 points, and gained 0.6 percent this
week.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings was also up 0.5 percent on the day, letting it
add 0.2 percent on the week.
China stocks began to rally in July based on improving
economic and liquidity conditions. But a preliminary private
survey on August factory output, released on Thursday, has
increased concerns that growth is softening.
On Friday, outperformers included media and travel companies.
With investors turning to growth stocks, the ChiNext
Composite Index - comprising startups in mainly
nascent industries listed in Shenzhen - climbed 1 percent to a
record high.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)