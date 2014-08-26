HONG KONG Aug 26 China shares fell on Tuesday,
as a batch of initial public offerings (IPOs) that start taking
subscriptions later this week divert money from existing stocks.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1 percent
at 2,207.11 points in its worst day since Aug. 7. The CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings
slid 0.8 percent to its lowest close in almost a month.
In Shanghai, PetroChina surrendered Monday's
gains with a drop of 0.5 percent. Bank of China was
off 0.7 percent.
Growth stocks were hammered including recent outperforming
media companies. The ChiNext Composite Index of
startups in mainly nascent industries listed in Shenzhen, which
hit a record high on Friday, sank 2.3 percent.
Home appliance makers were underperformers. Gree Electric
Appliances of Zhuhai, Midea Group and
Qingdao Haier shed more than 2 percent.
Despite recent good earnings, the sector has been under
pressure from a slowdown in the country's property market.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)