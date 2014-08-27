HONG KONG Aug 27 China shares ended a tick
firmer on Wednesday, as losses in a few major banks offset gains
from the oil and aviation sectors.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session
up 0.1 percent at 2,209.47 points. The CSI300 of the
leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.2
percent.
Among top index boosts, XiAn Aero-Engine PLC
surged the maximum allowed daily limit of 10 percent and AVIC
Aircraft climbed 4.4 percent.
The manufacturing of China's first large commercial
passenger jet, the C919, is to enter the final assembly stage,
the 21st Century Business Herald reported late on Monday.
Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry, maker of the
aircraft's forebody, jumped 6.3 percent.
China Oilfield Services rose 4.6 percent after
posting a 39 percent rise in first-half profit late on Tuesday.
Bank shares were broadly weaker after Agricultural Bank of
China, which fell 0.4 percent, became the third
major Chinese bank to report slowing profit growth and rising
bad loans for the second quarter, as a slowing economy hurts
lenders.
