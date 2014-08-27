HONG KONG Aug 27 China shares ended a tick firmer on Wednesday, as losses in a few major banks offset gains from the oil and aviation sectors.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session up 0.1 percent at 2,209.47 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.2 percent.

Among top index boosts, XiAn Aero-Engine PLC surged the maximum allowed daily limit of 10 percent and AVIC Aircraft climbed 4.4 percent.

The manufacturing of China's first large commercial passenger jet, the C919, is to enter the final assembly stage, the 21st Century Business Herald reported late on Monday. Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry, maker of the aircraft's forebody, jumped 6.3 percent.

China Oilfield Services rose 4.6 percent after posting a 39 percent rise in first-half profit late on Tuesday.

Bank shares were broadly weaker after Agricultural Bank of China, which fell 0.4 percent, became the third major Chinese bank to report slowing profit growth and rising bad loans for the second quarter, as a slowing economy hurts lenders. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)