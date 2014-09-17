HONG KONG, Sept 17 China shares ended higher on
Wednesday, reversing earlier losses, supported by machinery
firms and property developers that were buoyed by Premier Li
Keqiang's plans on urbanisation.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent to
2,308.43 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings also finished 0.5 percent higher.
Construction equipment makers outperformed following Li's
comments on Tuesday that China would accelerate the building of
public infrastructure and allow local governments to sell equity
in public works.
XCMG Construction Machinery jumped 5.2 percent,
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology rose
2.9 percent, and Sany Heavy Industry added 2.8
percent.
Some small developers, expected to benefit from a speeding
up of urbanisation, surged by their 10 percent daily limit.
