HONG KONG, Sept 19 China shares rose for a third straight day on Friday, bolstered by strength in shipbuilders and aviation firms, which are expected to benefit from plans to let private capital enter the defense industry.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.6 percent to 2,329.07 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.7 percent.

On the week, they were still down 0.1 and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Stocks with links to China's military have been key outperformers in recent months. On Friday, China Shipbuilding Industry spiked 4.2 percent, China CSSC Holdings surged 8.1 percent and AVIC Heavy Machinery soared the maximum allowed 10 percent.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals put on 3.4 percent and Jointown Pharmaceutical Group 2.7 percent. China's commerce ministry said last week it would push for prescription drugs to be sold at pharmacies instead of through the hospitals. (Reporting by Grace Li and Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)