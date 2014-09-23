HONG KONG, Sept 23 China shares rose on Tuesday after a preliminary survey showed the Chinese manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in September, easing but not dispelling concerns that the country could see a sharp slowdown in growth.

The HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.5 in September from August's final reading of 50.2, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 50.0.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent to 2,309.83 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also closed up 0.9 percent.

Military-related companies, led by shipbuilders, again performed well. Late on Monday, state television reported that President Xi Jinping said the army should build new types of headquarters and strengthen its ability to win battles, which analysts said boded well for reforms in military-linked firms.

CSSC Holdings jumped 6.0 percent and China Shipbuilding Industry 2.1 percent. The subindex for space and defense stocks climbed 3.2 percent.

The official China Securities Journal newspaper said on Tuesday a wave of policies to promote innovation in the securities industry can be expected in the fourth quarter.

CITIC Securities and Haitong Securities were up 1.6 and 1.4 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)