HONG KONG, Sept 23 China shares rose on Tuesday
after a preliminary survey showed the Chinese manufacturing
sector unexpectedly picked up in September, easing but not
dispelling concerns that the country could see a sharp slowdown
in growth.
The HSBC/Markit Flash China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
rose to 50.5 in September from August's final reading of 50.2,
beating a Reuters poll forecast of 50.0.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent to
2,309.83 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings also closed up 0.9 percent.
Military-related companies, led by shipbuilders, again
performed well. Late on Monday, state television reported that
President Xi Jinping said the army should build new types of
headquarters and strengthen its ability to win battles, which
analysts said boded well for reforms in military-linked firms.
CSSC Holdings jumped 6.0 percent and China
Shipbuilding Industry 2.1 percent. The subindex for
space and defense stocks climbed 3.2 percent.
The official China Securities Journal newspaper said on
Tuesday a wave of policies to promote innovation in the
securities industry can be expected in the fourth quarter.
CITIC Securities and Haitong Securities
were up 1.6 and 1.4 percent, respectively.
