HONG KONG, Sept 24 Shanghai shares finished at
their highest in more than 1-1/2 years on Wednesday, helped by
brokerage firms which rose amid optimism over policy reforms.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.5 percent to
2,343.6 points, its best close since March 6, 2013. The CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings
rose 1.8 percent to a two-week closing high.
Wednesday was the best day for both indexes since Aug. 4.
Among top CSI300 contributors, CITIC Securities
leapt 3.5 percent, Haitong Securities put on 3.3
percent, and Changjiang Securities surged the
maximum allowed 10 percent.
Banking and energy stocks staged a comeback as investors
regained some confidence after a preliminary private survey on
China's manufacturing sector for September came in better than
expected on Tuesday.
PetroChina added 1.0 percent and Agricultural
Bank of China 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)