HONG KONG, Sept 26 Shanghai shares finished at their highest level in more than 1-1/2 years on Friday, as companies linked to agriculture and nuclear power rose on hopes for reform and expansion in those areas.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent to 2,348.36 points, the highest close since March 1, 2013. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended flat.

The two indexes were up 0.8 and 0.5 percent on the week, respectively.

Companies linked to nuclear power production were key outperformers for a second day, after the 21st Century Business Herald said the National Energy Administration met on Thursday to discuss restarting nuclear projects.

Shanghai Electric Group soared the 10 percent daily limit and China XD Electric jumped 5.1 percent.

Some agricultural firms also soared 8 to 10 percent after the official China Securities Journal newspaper quoted a top official saying the central government is making steady progress with some major reforms. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)