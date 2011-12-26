* Weak turnover reflects investors' cautious mood
* Index has fallen 22 percent so far this year
* Analysts expect rangebound trade before holiday
* Strength in technology shares limit sharp falls
By Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Dec 26 China stocks ended down
0.7 percent on Monday amid concerns over an expected increase in
supply in the coming year as well as companies' earnings
prospects.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell below the
psychologically important 2,200 level again although trading
remained light in holiday-thinned session, with turnover falling
to a three-year low.
"For now, earnings could strongly weigh on the index as many
listed companies are likely to post a fall in profits in the
fourth quarter," said Chen Yi, analyst at Xiangcai Securities in
Shanghai.
The index ended at 2,190.1 points, extending a 0.9 percent
drop last week. It has slumped around 22 percent so far this
year.
Turnover in the Shanghai market dropped to 36.3
billion yuan ($5.73 billion), the lowest level in three years
and falling from Friday's 43.3 billion yuan.
A slew of companies, including China Communications
Construction and Shaanxi Coal Industry, are lining up to list on
the Shanghai exchange which could weigh on the market, traders
say.
Analysts expect the index to move in a narrow range before
the New Year's Day holiday.
Banks were among the biggest drag in the market on Monday,
with its sub-index falling 0.9 percent.
China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd declined 1.8
percent, while Industrial Bank Co Ltd fell 1
percent.
But strength in information and technology shares limited a
sharp decline in the index after China's State Council said on
Friday Beijing would accelerate the development of the Internet
industry next year.
Suntek Technology Co Ltd, the biggest gainer in
the market Shanghai market, jumped by its 10 percent daily
limit, while Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications Co
also rose by its 10 percent daily limit in the
Shenzhen market.
($1 = 6.3364 Chinese yuan)