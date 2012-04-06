* Market looks to March CPI, GDP and trade data next week
* Property firms bolster index as sales improve
* Property shares still face pressure from govt policies
By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 6 China stocks closed flat on
Friday as investors awaited a slew of economic data next week
expected to give the market a clearer picture for the scope for
easier monetary policy and additional economic stimulus
measures.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,306.6, just
above the key 2,300 level, after jumping 1.7 percent on
Thursday.
China's National Bureau of Statistics is set to announce
the March quarter consumer price index (CPI), GDP growth, and
trade balance figures next week.
A Reuters poll showed that closely-watched CPI in China
edged up in March to 3.3 percent from February's 3.2
percent.
Strength in the property shares bolstered the index after
data from the China Index Academy showed floor area sold rose
month on month in March in 33 of the 40 cities monitored.
Also, China Vanke, the country's largest real
estate developer by sales, posted on Thursday its second monthly
sales gain in a row in March.
But an analyst said property companies still faced strong
pressure from the government's property-tightening policy.
"It may be a temporary rise as it's hard to see an ease in
the property-tightening policy for now," said Zhang Yanbin, an
analyst at Zheshang Securities in Shanghai.
The sub-index of property shares rose 0.5 percent on
Friday, while Vanke gained 0.2 percent and Shenzhen Heungkong
Holding Co jumped to its 10 percent daily limit.
($1 = 6.3098 yuan)
(Editing by Ed Lane)