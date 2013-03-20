HONG KONG, March 20 China shares posted their best showing in more than two months on Wednesday, helped by strong gains for mid-sized banks after local media reported that the banking regulator may scrap a deposit target, potentially freeing up more capital.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 3.4 percent at 2,610.2. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.7 percent. This was their respective best day since Jan. 14. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)