HONG KONG, March 29 China shares closed mixed in
light trading on Friday, with many investors away for the Easter
holiday.
The CSI300 index of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.2 pct to 2,495.1 points. The
Shanghai Composite Index was virtually flat, up 0.01
percent to 2,236.6 points in the lowest trading volume since
March 14.
A mediocre macro-economic outlook and fears of tightening
measures aimed at China's property market led the CSI300 to a
1.1 percent loss for the first quarter. The Shanghai Composite
index was down 1.4 percent for the quarter.
The CSI300 gained 29.7 percent between end-November and its
peak on Feb. 6, but profit-taking and macro-economic concerns
have forced a correction since then. The index is now up by a
more modest 16.6 percent from its end-November trough.
