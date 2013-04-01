* CSI300 closes -0.1; SSEC closes -0.1 to lowest point in
2013
* Weak factory PMI reinforces macro-economic pessimism
* Property shares gains as tightening measures look weak
* Volume lowest in 2013 ahead of Tomb Sweeping Day
(Updates to close)
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, April 1 Chinese shares fell to their
lowest since the start of the year on Monday after an official
purchasing managers' survey showed a slower rebound in factory
activity than expected, suggesting headwinds remain for the
world's second largest economy.
But property stocks advanced after tightening measures
unveiled by authorities in three cities over the weekend
appeared less strict than investors had feared.
The large-cap CSI300 index lost 0.1 percent to its
lowest closing level since mid-January. The Shanghai Composite
Index also dropped 0.1 percent, closing at its lowest
point since late December.
Volume in Shanghai was the lowest since mid-December ahead
of the two-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday that begins on
Thursday.
Hong Kong markets were closed on Monday.
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) released by the National Bureau of Statistics rose to an
11-month high of 50.9 in March, above the 50-point level that
indicates expansion, but below a Reuters poll consensus forecast
of 52.0.
Financial stocks, seen as a proxy for the macro-economy,
lagged the index. The financial sub-index lost lost 0.3
percent. China Merchants Bank fell 1.8 percent, and
Pingan Insurance gave up 1.9 percent.
Wen Lijun, equity analyst at Nanjing Securities, said there
was little prospect for a broader market rally before
macro-economic data for the first quarter comes out on April 15.
But she said the market may have over-reacted to February data,
which showed weaker than expected consumer spending and factory
output.
If GDP growth comes in above 8 percent, it could revive
confidence and spark a rally.
Property counters were stronger on Monday with China Vanke
rising 2.2 percent and state-owned Poly Real Estate
up 3.0 percent. The property sub-index
gained 1.0 percent.
"Except Beijing and to some extent Shanghai, it seems local
governments are not wholeheartedly enforcing the previous
cabinet's property tightening measures which were rushed out at
end-Feb by the then outgoing government," Lu Ting, head of
Greater China economics for Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in
Hong Kong, wrote in a note to clients.
"The 'detailed measures' announced by local government this
weekend reflect a tug-of-war between the local and central
government (especially the previous one)," Ting wrote, noting
that local governments depend on land sales and property
transaction taxes for fiscal revenue.
Closely-watched unofficial data released in the afternoon
showed that average home prices in China's 100 biggest cities
rose for the tenths straight month in March, highlighting
policymakers' concerns about affordability.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)