BEIJING, April 15 China shares fell sharply on
Tuesday as the banking sector took a beating after data showed
the country's money supply grew at its slowest pace in more than
a decade.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.4 percent
at 2,101.60 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 1.7 percent.
The CSI300 banking subindex fell 2.3 percent
after statistics showed China's money supply grew at its weakest
pace since 2001 and loan growth slowed in March.
One bright spot was Universal Scientific Industrial Shanghai
Ltd, whose shares jumped by their daily trading
limit, up 10 percent, after the electrical goods manufacturer
announced plans to raise up to 2.06 billion yuan ($331 million)
via a private placement of shares.
But shares in Chinese developer Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
dropped 2.9 percent after the company said it
expects its first-quarter net profit to have fallen 89-94
percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 6.2191 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Chris Gallagher)