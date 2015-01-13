By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI Jan 13 For a second straight day,
offshore investors on Tuesday sold more Shanghai shares than
they bought through the Hong Kong "connector", highlighting
waning foreign confidence in the sustainability of China's stock
market rally.
Between the connector's launch on Nov. 17 and this week,
there was only one day when foreigners were net sellers of
Shanghai shares, on Dec. 30, when many investors were closing
accounts for the year.
This week's net selling comes as the rally in Shanghai,
which began in the wake of the connector's launch, shows signs
of wobbling, adding to concerns among already-wary foreign fund
managers.
It also could be bad news for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange,
which has been trying to reassure foreign investors that their
legal rights will be protected in China.
"Foreign investors don't agree with the current value of
A-shares so they are cashing out instead of going in," said Alex
Wang, a director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong.
"It's very dangerous to get into A-shares at their current
level because momentum is too strong, the value is unjustified
and there hasn't been much fresh news," Wang said.
Chinese regulators have capped northbound net investment
flows from Hong Kong accounts into Shanghai at 13 billion yuan
($2.10 billion) each day. But for the most part, that quota has
gone unused as foreign fund managers remain nervous about
regulatory uncertainties and technical challenges.
And the trade turned negative this week, with the Tuesday
quota closing at -115.88 million yuan (-$18.70 million).
The net negative number, calculated by subtracting the daily
quota from both buy orders and sell trades, indicates more
foreigners sold shares in Shanghai stocks than bought them.
Beijing's Nov. 21 surprise interest rate cuts, aimed at
supporting a wavering Chinese economy, caused Shanghai's share
index to surge to near 5-year highs. This turned the Chinese
market into one of the world's best performers in 2014.
However, Hong Kong traders never quite climbed on board the
mainland rally, even though China-related companies dominate the
HKEX. That caused an enduring pricing disconnect between the
shares of dual-listed companies, with Shanghai shares
on Tuesday trading at an average 26 percent premium to Hong
Kong-listed shares in the same company.
