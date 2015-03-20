SHANGHAI, March 20 China stocks powered higher
on Friday, posting their biggest weekly gain in three months and
hitting fresh seven-year highs, as investors speculated that
Beijing will soon unveil fresh stimulus measures to aid a
flagging economy.
China's key stock indexes, the CSI300 index and
the Shanghai Composite Index were both up about 1
percent in heavy trading, taking their gains for the week to
over 7 percent to stand well above psychological resistance
levels.
Analysts warned of risky volatility, however, as leveraged
buying rose to record highs and valuations of small-cap stocks
surged.
"It is a bubbly level not seen since the heydays of
4-trillion yuan stimulus," Hong Hao, Hong Kong-based strategist
at BOCOM International said in a note to clients on Friday,
referring to the massive economic stimulus programme unveiled
during the global financial crisis.
"Could we have learned from the past experience during the
bubble years of 2007 and 2009? Could this time be different?
Academic evidence appears unfavourable in this regard," Hong
said, warning investors of "surging volatility."
China's securities regulator, however, struck a balanced
note on Friday when commenting on potential risks.
Deng Ke, spokesman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC), told a press conference in Beijing that the
recent market rally is "rational", but urged investors not to
blindly speculate on stocks.
The regulator announced the launch of two new stock index
futures products, providing investors with more risk-hedging
instruments.
This week's rally was fuelled by Premier Li Keqiang's
remarks on Sunday, which signalled the government has more
stimulus tools and will use them if the economy continues to
slide.
Wu Kan, head of equity trading at investment firm Shanshan
Finance in Shanghai believed stock prices will go up further,
and corrections, if any, won't be deep, "because money keeps
flowing in."
Outstanding deposits in securities trading accounts totalled
1.78 trillion yuan ($287.81 billion) by the end of last week,
the highest since data became available in 2012.
And the outstanding amount of margin financing, or money
investors borrow to buy stocks, rose to a record high of 1.3
trillion yuan.
Signs of resurgent trading volumes and margin financing, as
well as further monetary easing, would benefit brokerages,
analysts said.
Brokerages including CITIC Securities, China
Merchants Securities and Western Securities
all jumped more than 8 percent on Friday, lifting
the CSI300 Financials subindex up nearly 3 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)