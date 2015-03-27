(Recasts)
SHANGHAI, March 27 China's central government
issued notices on Friday urging local authorities to restrict
land supply and support their residents' need for better housing
conditions, sending the stock market higher after a week of
volatile trade.
News of the housing support measures, first reported early
Friday by state media, sent China's CSI300 real estate index
higher by 3.9 percent. The news buoyed the broader
market, as did Beijing's move earlier this week to relax foreign
investment rules.
In a document issued on its website, the central Ministry of
Land and Resources urged local governments to support residents
who need to improve their housing conditions, and reduce or even
suspend land supply in cities where there was a surplus of
housing.
The ministry also pushed provincial governments to step up
their oversight of local housing markets to ensure "scientific"
planning and prevent "chaotic", runaway development.
The impact of poor economic data released on Friday -
showing profits earned by Chinese industrial firms fell 4.2
percent in January-February - was offset by expectations of
fresh money inflows after China waived the $1-billion limit on
foreign fund investment under the Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.6 percent, to 3,971.70, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to
3,691.10. On the week, both indexes were up about 2 percent.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China
Shipbuilding, down 2.0 percent at 10.23 yuan; China
State Construction, up 3.0 percent at 7.22 yuan and
Agricultural Bank Of China, down 0.3 percent at 3.64
yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 0.8 percent at
4.04 yuan; Vanke, up 3.1 percent at 13.35 yuan and
TCL Corp, up 0.5 percent at 5.86 yuan were among the
most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 40.7 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 23.6 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Additional
reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Alan Raybould and Subhranshu
Sahu)