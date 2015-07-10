SHANGHAI, July 10 China stocks bounced sharply
for the second day on Friday, reversing an early-week slump in
frenetic trading as markets regained a measure of composure
following a barrage of government support steps to stem the
rout.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 5.4 percent, to 4,106.56, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 4.6 percent, to
3,877.80 points.
For the week, the CSI300 was up 5.7 percent and the Shanghai
Composite rose 4.5 percent, their first weekly gains since
mid-June.
"Chinese investors move in herds. After panic selling drove
the market down to the extreme, prices are now starting to move
in the other direction," said Samuel Chien, a partner of
Shanghai-based hedge fund manager BoomTrend Investment
Management Co.
The relative calm in mainland markets followed a flurry of
government measures this week as policy makers scrambled to put
a floor under a stock market that had tumbled around 30 percent
in just three weeks, wiping trillions of dollars off the market
value.
These measures include banning listed companies' big
shareholders from selling shares over the next three months,
directly buying stocks and mutual funds through China's state
margin lender with liquidity support from the central bank, and
limiting shorting activities in stocks and stock index futures.
Only six stocks fell on Friday, while shares of 1,452 listed
companies rose, most of them hitting the upward limit of 10
percent.
Around 1,300 of China's listed companies - nearly half the
market - remained suspended after a scramble by firms earlier in
the week to escape the carnage by having trading in their stock
halted. About 60 companies resumed trading on Friday.
Banking heavyweights underperformed the broader market, with
the CSI300 bank index up only 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)