BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
HONG KONG Jan 31 China shares finished January on a mixed note on Thursday, with the property sector weakened by a news report that the Beijing city government has submitted property tax plans to the State Council for approval.
The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.1 percent at 2,686.9 on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent.
In January, both posted their second-straight monthly gain, rising 6.5 and 5.1 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r