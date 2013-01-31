HONG KONG Jan 31 China shares finished January on a mixed note on Thursday, with the property sector weakened by a news report that the Beijing city government has submitted property tax plans to the State Council for approval.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.1 percent at 2,686.9 on Thursday. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent.

In January, both posted their second-straight monthly gain, rising 6.5 and 5.1 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)