HONG KONG Sep 2 China shares reversed early losses and ended flat on Monday, as gains in growth-sensitive sectors were offset by plunges in index heavyweights despite upbeat China factory activity data that suggested a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy was stabilizing.

The final Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbed to 50.1 in August, up sharply from July's 47.7 and in line with last week's flash preliminary reading.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session flat at 2,098.45 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.3 percent.

Premium liquor producer Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd plunged 10 percent after reporting its smallest first-half net profit since its listing, while Everbright Securities dropped 8.5 percent as trading resumed on Monday after the brokerage announced the resignation of two senior executives. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)