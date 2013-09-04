Azul prices Brazilian portion of IPO at 21 reais/share
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.
HONG KONG, Sept 4 China share indexes hovered around multi-week highs on Wednesday, as strength in commodities-related counters offset weakness in the financial sector and some profit-taking on recent outperformers.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.2 percent at 2,350.7 points. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to its highest close since June 19. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LONDON, April 11 Citi was the top bank last year in transaction banking, a segment comprising trade finance and cash management services, rankings compiled by industry analytics firm Coalition showed on Tuesday.