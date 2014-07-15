HONG KONG, July 15 China shares ended up on
Tuesday as gains food and beverage companies erased losses
stemming from concerns a second batch of initial public
offerings (IPOs) could pull funds from existing stocks.
The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 percent at
2,070.36 points, hovering at a four-week high. The CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings
also inched up 0.2 percent.
Chinese liquor makers rose again on a brightening outlook
for the beaten-down sector. Kweichow Moutai rose 2.7
percent and Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery jumped 5.4
percent.
Among top index drags, Chongqing Changan Automobile
, at a record high on Friday, sank 4.6 percent.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said late
Monday it had given final approval to 12 firms seeking to list
on the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges. Recently, there
was a wave of 10 IPOs that were heavily subscribed.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)