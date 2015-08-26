SHANGHAI Aug 26 China's fresh monetary easing
triggered stock market gyrations on Wednesday, with key indexes
ending down for a fifth straight session after swinging more
than 3 percent in both directions in extreme volatility.
A sharp mid-session rebound following a deep correction in
early morning invited waves of selling in the late afternoon,
underscoring fragile confidence and deep doubt over whether the
central bank's overnight cuts in interest rates and reserve
ratios could stabilise the economy.
The CSI300 blue-chip index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended down 0.6 percent, to
3,025.69, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3
percent, to 2,927.29 points.
Both indexes hit fresh eight-month lows, and have lost over
20 percent in just five trading sessions.
Volumes recovered after four days of weakness, but were not
far above averages.
Some blue chips gained after attracting bargain hunting, but
small-caps continued to slide, with some traders attributing the
volatility to margin calls and mutual fund redemptions.
Reflecting improving market sentiment, stock index futures
, which slumped 10 percent on Monday and again on
Tuesday, dropped less sharply on Wednesday, after regulators
restricted trading in the instruments in the latest effort to
crack down on speculation.
The People's Bank of China late Tuesday cut interest rates
and lowered the amount of reserves banks must hold for the
second time in two months, in an apparent move to aid the
economy and the slumping stock market.
The move stimulated prices in banking and real
estate stocks, sectors that investors believe will
benefit the most from additional liquidity.
Major carmakers, including BYD, Dongfeng Auto
and Changan Auto also rose sharply as
investors bet the central bank's supportive policies toward auto
financing and leasing firms would aid car sales.
But small-caps remained under selling pressure, with
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext down 4.3 percent,
and the CSI500 index tracking small listed companies
declining 3.8 percent.
"The previous days' slumps have triggered margin calls and
forced liquidation in some stocks, which is why you see some
investors dumping shares at whatever prices they can sell," said
David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co.
Some analysts also attributed the slide in ChiNext and some
other indexes to fears of massive redemption in structured
mutual fund products, which have dealt heavy losses - in many
cases over 70 percent - to their investors.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)