(Adds more details; Hong Kong market performance)
SHANGHAI, Sept 16 China stocks posted their
biggest gains in three weeks on Wednesday, helped by a spike in
late trade, a phenomenon which many traders believe is a sign of
government intervention to push up prices before the closing
bell.
The country's main share indexes rose 5 percent, erasing
much of the sharp losses seen on Monday and Tuesday which were
attributed to investors' concerns about the slowing economy.
Stocks had finished the morning session only marginally higher.
Late rallies have become more frequent in China's markets
since the government launched a massive rescue package this
summer to avert a full-blown market crash.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 157 points at
3,309.25, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up
148 points at 3,152.26, but are still down about 40 percent
since mid-June.
Volumes, however, remained subdued, suggesting there was
little investor conviction behind the move. The 10-day average
volume in Shanghai has been sliding steadily since August.
"Volume has been tiny..., so you don't need a lot of money
to push up prices," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investment
director at Nanhai Fund Management Co.
Dai said many buyers on Wednesday, including some hedge
funds and individuals, were unlikely to hold stocks long,
fearing further price rises would trigger fresh waves of
selling.
"It's a technical rebound. We're likely to see more
volatility ahead."
Mainland shares rose across the board, with over 1,000
stocks hitting their 10 percent daily upward limit.
Even CITIC Securities, whose shares were
walloped in morning trading by news of a probe into executive
insider trading, reversed losses and ended the day up 7 percent.
On Tuesday, CITIC Securities said police were investigating
senior managers including general manager Cheng Boming, who were
suspected of insider trading and leaking information.
Small-caps, which fell more sharply than blue-chips in the
previous two days, bounced in the same ferocious manner, with
the growth board ChiNext jumping 7 percent, while a
key index tracking tech shares surging 9.4 percent.
Gains in Chinese shares gave a boost to Hong Kong stocks,
with the benchmark Hang Seng index ending the day up 2.4
percent.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam & Kim Coghill)