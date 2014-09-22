BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
HONG KONG, Sept 22 China shares tumbled on Monday as a new batch of initial public offerings started taking subscriptions while investors worried that a flash manufacturing survey due on Tuesday could be more evidence the Chinese economy is slowing significantly.
The wave of 12 IPOs is expected to lock up 600 billion yuan ($97.75 billion) in funds, according to a National Business Daily report, aggravating quarter-end liquidity pressures.
The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.7 percent to 2,289.87 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1.9 percent.
A private flash PMI reading on China September factory output on Tuesday could come in below the 50 level, indicating that manufacturing activity is contracting. The median of a Reuters poll was 50.0, which is the demarcation point between expansion and contraction. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.