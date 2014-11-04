SHANGHAI Nov 4 China shares ended flat on
Tuesday after a five-day rally as profit taking capped gains in
engineering and machinery companies, which rose after Beijing
encouraged infrastructure firms to invest abroad.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.03
percent at 2,430.74 points. The CSI300 of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.02 percent.
Shares in infrastructure firms were the biggest gainers,
with market players pointing to recent moves by Beijing to
encourage investment in overseas infrastructure projects, akin
to the post-World War Two reconstruction effort, or "Marshall
Plan", for China.
XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd and Shanghai
Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co Ltd both hit their 10
percent daily limit.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newsroom)