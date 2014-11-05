SHANGHAI Nov 5 China shares ended fell on
Wednesday due to profit-taking, but energy-related shares
limited the losses after the power authority said work had
started on an ultra-high voltage power project.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.4
percent at 2,420.4 points. The CSI300 of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also fell 0.4 percent.
Shipping shares were among the biggest losers in the index,
after posting large gains on Tuesday. China Shipping Haisheng Co
Ltd slumped 3.4 percent and COSCO Shipping Co Ltd
dropped 4.0 percent.
Strength in power stocks helped temper a sharp fall in the
index after the State Grid Corporation of China said on Tuesday
the country had begun construction on a large-scale, ultra-high
voltage (UHV) power project, which will help alleviate air
pollution problems.
Shenzhen Energy Group Co jumped to its 10
percent daily limit and Guangxi Guidong Electric Power Co
gained 7.7 percent.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim
Coghill)