SHANGHAI Nov 6 China shares ended slightly
firmer on Thursday, reversing earlier losses, as railway and
tech stocks pulled up the wider market on news of
business-friendly policies for these sectors from Beijing.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.3 percent
at 2,425.8 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings also rose 0.1 percent.
Domestic software-related shares performed well after
Premier Li Keqiang said China would strengthen law enforcement
of intellectual property rights and promote legitimate software
use by institutions and individuals.
Shenzhen Kaifa Technology jumped to its 10
percent daily limit and Beijing Join-cheer Software Co
gained 5.2 percent.
Railway-related shares were also strong on news that China
will spend 200 billion yuan ($32.7 billion) to build seven new
railway lines across the country.
