SHANGHAI Nov 6 China shares ended slightly firmer on Thursday, reversing earlier losses, as railway and tech stocks pulled up the wider market on news of business-friendly policies for these sectors from Beijing.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.3 percent at 2,425.8 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also rose 0.1 percent.

Domestic software-related shares performed well after Premier Li Keqiang said China would strengthen law enforcement of intellectual property rights and promote legitimate software use by institutions and individuals.

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology jumped to its 10 percent daily limit and Beijing Join-cheer Software Co gained 5.2 percent.

Railway-related shares were also strong on news that China will spend 200 billion yuan ($32.7 billion) to build seven new railway lines across the country. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)