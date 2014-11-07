SHANGHAI Nov 7 Chinese shares ended lower on
Friday, losing earlier solid gains after a slump in
railway-related stocks following news the Mexican government had
revoked a contract for a high-speed rail line that was to have
been built by a Chinese consortium.
Analysts said indexes had also faltered at resistance points
in the afternoon. The Shanghai Composite Index ended
down 0.3 percent at 2,419.1 after hitting its highest level
since May 2012 at one stage, led by strength in the brokerage
sector.
The CSI300 of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-shares fell 0.2 percent.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto revoked the contract
for a multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail link from the
Chinese-led consortium after its uncontested bid drew complaints
from lawmakers.
Shares in consortium leader China Railway Construction Corp
Ltd shed 4.9 percent and China Railway Group Ltd
slumped 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Chen Yixin; Editing by Alan
Raybould)