HONG KONG, Sept 11 China shares finished lower
on Thursday, as morning gains that pushed major indexes to
multi-month highs got erased as investors turned cautious ahead
of more economic data.
Data released on Thursday morning showed China's consumer
inflation cooled more than expected in August, further evidence
that the economy is losing momentum. But economists were divided
over whether Beijing will use the extra room to announce fresh
stimulus measures.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.3 percent
at 2,311.68 points after testing its highest since March 2013.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings slipped 0.4 percent.
Profit-taking sank some recent outperforming index
heavyweights. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group,
a major index drag, dived 4.0 percent, taking it further from
this year's high on Tuesday.
SAIC Motor Corp shed 1.6 percent and Kweichow
Moutai 1.2 percent.
Beijing is due to release urban investment, industrial
output and retail sales figures on Saturday, while monthly money
supply and loan growth data is expected by Sept. 15.
