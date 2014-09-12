HONG KONG, Sept 12 China shares rose on Friday,
as August lending data helped ease some growth fears and two
shipbuilding conglomerates led gains on reforms in that
industry.
Chinese banks made 702.5 billion yuan ($114.6 billion) of
new loans in August, picking up from an abrupt drop the previous
month.
The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent to
2,331.95 points and was up 0.2 percent for the week. The CSI300
of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings
closed up 0.6 percent on Friday, snapping a three-day losing
streak. It shed 0.4 percent this week.
Among top index boosts, China Shipbuilding Industry
soared 5.1 percent and China CSSC Holdings
surged by the 10 percent daily limit.
For the two companies, asset consolidation is accelerating
in line with reforms in the defense industry, the official
Shanghai Securities News said on Friday.
Suning Commerce Group jumped 5.6 percent to a
six-month high. A China Business News report said it has set up
a team to expand its e-commerce business to global markets.
(1 US dollar = 6.1322 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)