HONG KONG, Sept 15 Shanghai shares eked out
modest gains to end at their highest in more than 1-1/2 years on
Monday, underpinned by prospects of further government stimulus
to buttress a slowing economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index reversed earlier losses
to rise 0.3 percent to 2,338.90 points, the highest close since
March 6, 2013. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.1 percent.
Data over the weekend showed softness in China's factory
output, retail sales and urban investment, which raised fresh
concerns about the health of the world's second-largest economy.
Inner Mongolia BaoTou Steel Union led gains
among steel-makers. It jumped 5.6 percent and was the top
contributor for both indexes.
The sector has had a strong rebound since last week,
shrugging off a bearish outlook held by most brokers based on
weak demand and lower steel prices.
Coal producers also outperformed after reports said central
government agencies had a video conference recently on rescue
measures for the industry.
Yanzhou Coal rose 1.6 percent and DaTong Coal
Industry jumped 4.7 percent.
