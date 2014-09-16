HONG KONG, Sept 16 China shares had their worst
day in more than six months on Tuesday, as investors continued
to fret about weak economic data and started to worry about
liquidity as a new batch of initial public offerings loomed.
Foreign direct investment in China in August fell to a low
not seen in at least 2-1/2 years, the Commerce Ministry said on
Tuesday, underscoring the growth challenges facing the world's
second-biggest economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.8 percent
to 2,297.00 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 2.0 percent to a two-week
low.
Tuesday brought the biggest percentage-drops for both
indexes since March 10.
Recent outperformers were among Tuesday's largest drags.
SAIC Motor Corp, which last week hit its highest
since February 2013, sank 4.6 percent. China Shipbuilding
Industry dived 5.3 percent from this year's closing
high.
Agricultural Bank of China advanced 0.8 percent
after the major lender said late on Monday it received
regulatory approval to issue preference shares.
(Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)