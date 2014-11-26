SHANGHAI Nov 26 China stocks closed up on Wednesday due to gains for brokerages and other finance-sector shares that continued to welcome the central bank's surprise interest rate cut on Friday.

It was the fifth straight session of gains in China.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.4 percent, to 2,723.02, the highest level since February 2013, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4 percent, to 2,604.35 points, the highest level in 39 months.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Everbright Bank, up 7.36 percent to 3.21 yuan; Minsheng Bank , up 1.98 percent to 6.70 yuan and Industrial Securities, up 9.85 percent to 11.04 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Changjiang Securities, up 4.3 percent to 9.33 yuan; BOE Technology, down 0.8 percent to 2.64 yuan and Ping An Bank, up 2.1 percent to 11.21 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 3.3 billion yuan ($538.00 million) of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 33.6 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 19.6 billion shares. (1 US dollar = 6.1338 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)