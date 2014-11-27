SHANGHAI Nov 27 China stocks closed up on Thursday as fresh funds poured into mainland boards, positioning themselves for further monetary easing and a coming wave of initial public offerings.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.2 percent, to 2,754.49, its highest since February 2013, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0 percent, to 2,630.49 points, its highest level since August 2011.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Everbright Bank, up 7.8 percent to 3.45 yuan; Agricultural Bank Of China, up 1.1 percent to 2.69 yuan and Bank Of Communications, up 4.3 percent to 4.85 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Changjiang Securities, up 7.1 percent to 9.99 yuan; BOE Technology, up 1.5 percent to 2.68 yuan and GF Securities, up 10.0 percent to 18.35 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up only 2.99 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota available.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 36.3 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 21.5 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)