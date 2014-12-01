SHANGHAI Dec 1 China's key stock indexes ended
mixed on Monday, pressured by disappointing manufacturing
surveys which pointed to further economic weakness.
Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 1.4
billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota,
the lowest since the program launched in mid-November, as Hong
Kong investors remained sceptical of the fundamentals behind the
mainland rally.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.4 percent, to 2,819.81 points,
its eighth straight higher session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.1 percent, to 2,680.16 points.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Everbright
Bank, up 3.2 percent to 3.92 yuan; Hainan Airlines
, up 10.14 percent to 3.15 yuan and Agricultural Bank
Of China, down 0.70 percent to 2.83 yuan.
In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, up 3.7 percent to 3.38
yuan; BOE Technology, up 1.1 percent to 2.75 yuan
and Ping An Bank, down 2.0 percent to 12.19 yuan
were among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 44.6 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 22.4 billion shares.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)