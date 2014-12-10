SHANGHAI Dec 10 China stocks rebound on Wednesday from the previous day's tumble, led by banking, property and small-cap shares as investors remained bullish about the market.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.7 percent, to 3,221.55, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.9 percent, to 2,940.01 points.

The China CSI300 banking index rose about 4 percent, reversing the morning session's fall, after diving 9 percent on Tuesday.

The CSI300 property index jumped 4.5 percent.

The Nasdaq-style ChiNext Composite Index of mostly high-tech start-ups listed in Shenzhen ended up 3.8 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China , up 1.8 percent to 3.39 yuan; China Shipbuilding , up 10.0 percent to 8.46 yuan and CITIC Securities Co, up 2.9 percent to 27.30 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 3.3 percent to 3.14 yuan; Changjiang Securities Co, up 5.0 percent to 14.92 yuan and TCL CORP, up 7.0 percent to 3.84 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 1.94 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 51.2 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 23.0 billion shares. (Reporting by the Chen Yixin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)