BEIJING Dec 18 China stocks closed down
slightly on Thursday, during which financials were a drag on the
mainland's benchmark indices but railway stocks gave a lift.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.4 percent, to 3,345.93, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to
3,057.52 points.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Minsheng
Bank, up 1.3 percent to 9.59 yuan; China Shipbuilding
Industry, up 8.9 percent to 9.30 yuan and China State
Construction Engineering, up 3.8 percent to 6.25
yuan.
In Shenzhen, Changjiang Securities, down 6.2
percent to 17.35 yuan; TCL Corp, up 1.9 percent to
3.81 yuan and BOE Technology, up 1.0 percent to 3.19
yuan were among the most actively traded.
Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 1.91
billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 43.5 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 18.2 billion shares.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)