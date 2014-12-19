BEIJING Dec 19 China stocks closed up on Friday with both key indexes hitting four-year highs in intraday trading as energy shares surged.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.1 percent to 3,383.17, and climbed 5.95 percent for the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.7 percent to 3,108.60 points, and climbed 5.84 percent for the week.

Coal and oil stocks led the surge in mainland shares with the CSI300 energy index up 3.8 percent at market close.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China State Construction Engineering, up 10.1 percent to 6.88 yuan; GD Power Development, up 9.9 percent to 4.10 yuan and China Shipbuilding Industry, up 5.9 percent to 9.84 yuan.

Shipping companies also soared, hitting their daily limits.

In Shenzhen, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology , up 10.0 percent to 6.84 yuan; BOE Technology , down 0.3 percent to 3.18 yuan and Changjiang Securities, up 0.8 percent to 17.49 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 1.07 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 52.0 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 21.1 billion shares. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)