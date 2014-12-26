SHANGHAI Dec 26 China stocks closed up on Friday led by strength in the financial sector, with analysts saying that investors were still chasing financial shares after reports China is planning measures to further ease liquidity conditions for banks.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.3 percent, to 3,445.84 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.8 percent, to 3,157.60 points.

For the week, the CSI300 index gained 1.9 percent and SSEC index 1.6 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , up 2.7 percent to 3.82 yuan; GD Power, down 1.1 percent to 4.65 yuan and China State Construction Engineering Co, down 0.2 percent to 6.70 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, up 1.5 percent to 6.94 yuan; BOE Technology , up 2.7 percent to 3.40 yuan and Changjiang Securities, up 10.0 percent to 17.16 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 46.0 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 17.2 billion shares. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)