SHANGHAI Jan 14 China stocks closed down on
Wednesday, reversing earlier gains as investors sold off shares
in manufacturing, in light trading volumes, as a long stock
market rally shows signs of losing steam.
The financial and bank sub-indexes closed slightly up but
most other industries fell, with some manufacturing subindexes
dropping by nearly 5 percent.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.3 percent, to 3,502.42, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to
3,222.44 points.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of
China, up 3.6 percent to 4.60 yuan; Agri Bank Of
China, up 1.9 percent to 3.73 yuan and ICBC
, up 1.5 percent to 4.89 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 2.5 percent to
3.19 yuan; Guosen Securities, up 10.0 percent to
21.79 yuan and TCL Corp, down 2.0 percent to 3.93
yuan were among the most actively traded.
Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 0.72
billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 24.0 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 12.2 billion shares.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)