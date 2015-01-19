SHANGHAI Jan 19 China stocks suffered their
biggest one-day percentage drop in more than six and a half
years, dragged down by record tumbles in financial stocks as
authorities battled excessive market speculation.
Regulators cracked down on margin trading, which has been
blamed for fuelling a wave of speculation over the past three
months. Bank stocks were hit after the banking regulator issued
draft rules to tighten supervision of entrusted loans, a kind of
shadow banking.
The banks sub-index plummeted 9.97 percent and
the financial sub-index sank 9.62 percent.
All China CSI300 stock index futures were down at least 10
percent, except the September index which dove 12 percent.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 7.7 percent, to 3,355.16. The
Shanghai Composite Index also lost 7.7 percent, to
3,116.35 points.
The falls were the biggest for both indexes since June 10,
2008.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China
, down 10.0 percent to 4.48 yuan; Agriculture Bank of
China, down 9.9 percent to 3.55 yuan and ICBC
, down 9.9 percent to 4.64 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology , down 8.5 percent
to 3.01 yuan; TCL Corp, down 7.7 percent to 3.71
yuan and Guosen Securities, down 10.0 percent to
21.31 yuan were among the most actively traded.
Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong
through the mutual market access pilot programme took up -0.33
billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 40.0 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 19.5 billion shares.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)